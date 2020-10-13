No good for those who roam without masks in Mumbai, BMC commissioner issued this order

Mumbai: Some people are still ignoring the Corona epidemic in the country. This is the reason why people still appear to roam around the country without masks, due to which fines are also charged from them. But this will not happen in Mumbai from now on. Because those living in Mumbai can now face difficulties on leaving without a mask. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has issued instructions to apprehend 20,000 people daily. The commissioner has given this target so that people remain alert and avoid walking without a mask. The commissioner himself will supervise the entire matter. Let me tell you that in Mumbai, 950 people are being caught daily without a mask. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: Speed ​​of corona stagnating in the country, 706 deaths in 24 hours, 55 thousand new patients confirmed

Explain that earlier, a fine of Rs 1000 was imposed for being caught walking without a mask. Now this amount has been reduced to 200 rupees. Explain that till now, in the month of April to September, the highest number of 4900 people was caught. So far more than 33 lakh Germans have been recovered from them. At the same time, in the month of September to October, more than 26 thousand people were caught. So far more than 53 lakhs have been recovered from them.

According to the figures, a total of 31,500 people wandering without a mask have been caught by BMC so far. At the same time more than 87 lakh rupees have been recovered from them. In this regard, BMC says that mask is an important weapon in the fight against Corona. A campaign is needed for people to get used to wearing masks. Let us know that every day 1500-2000 new infection cases of Corona are coming in Mumbai. At the same time, thousands of people have died due to corona infection. In such a situation, such a decision has been taken by BMC to control the corona.