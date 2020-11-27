Entertainment

No government in the world can stop farmers, Modi government will have to withdraw black laws: Rahul Gandhi

November 27, 2020
New Delhi: Thousands of farmers have gathered on the inter-state borders in view of the protest in the national capital Delhi against the agricultural laws passed by the Center. In such a situation, the opposition parties are also very attacking the central government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Modi government at the Center regarding the issue of farmers. Also Read – Farmers Protest in West UP: Demonstration at many places in Western UP in support of farmers movement, Chakka Jam

Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government has to accept the demands of the farmers and black laws will have to be withdrawn. He tweeted, “PM should have remembered that whenever ego clashes with truth, it is defeated. No government in the world can stop the farmers fighting the battle for truth. The Modi government has to accept the demands of the farmers and black laws will have to be withdrawn. this is only the beginning! #IamWithFarmers ” Also Read – Corona Vaccine in India Latest Updates: What is the condition of Corona vaccine in India? Tomorrow PM will see himself in three cities

Please tell that after the farmers had stayed on the border of Delhi for a long time, the Delhi Police gave them permission to enter Delhi. Farmers in Delhi will gather at Burani’s Nirankari Ground and continue their protest there. The Commissioner of Delhi Police himself informed about this by tweeting.

