No, I’m not kidding: I’m a paid user of WinRAR and I have my reasons

“On the web it has always been a joke among certain groups the dubious existence of real people who have ever paid for WinRAR“, commented my colleague my colleague Gabriela González when she addressed the news about the user who, in the middle of 2021, acquired an official WinRAR CD “for laughs”.

So imagine the situation when, after the article was published, I commented on the internal Genbeta forum that I myself was one of those few real people (either that, or I have successfully passed the Turing Test) that had paid for a license to use WinRAR (although not for a CD, yes, that one has its limits).





So we decided that it would be interesting to offer a brief reflection on why would anyone pay for a program like this. But first, let’s make the relevant introductions.

WinRAR, a history of the Windows ecosystem

WinRAR is a software, released in 1995in the early days of 32-bit Windows, capable of compressing and decompressing multiple compressed file formats, such as ZIP (standard on Windows systems at the time), TAR or Gzip (more typical of Unix) or its own proprietary format, RAR.

But if there is something for which WinRAR stands out, it is for its everlasting warning window encouraging you to acquire a user license after the first 40 days of trial. Well, for that… and for being able to throw you years seeing that ad without you stop being able to use the program or any of its functions.



The little window of yore.

In case you were wondering: the WinRAR business model is sustainable because its main source of income lies in the corporate environmentbecause it is the companies that can get into trouble by continuing to use a software outside of its trial period, and the ones that can most frequently resort to the developer’s technical support.

In addition, putting few impediments to the home user to use your program without going through the checkout, helps keep it one of the most used compression programs on the market and it does not encourage the spread of ‘pirate’ copies, often used as a method of spreading malware.

I know there are alternatives, but they don’t convince me

Returning to my particular case: I have been a regular user of WinRAR, if I remember correctly, since about 2003 (Before that, it had been from the historic WinZIP). That is for almost two decades I have been clicking ‘Close’ on the “Please buy your WinRAR license” window every time you open or try to create a zip file.

“But don’t you know that there are alternatives?”, you will think. And yes, I know: in total I will have spent a year forcing myself to use 7Zip and PeaZip… and I just haven’t gotten used to it. Not because the use of any of them entails any added complexity, it was just an ‘I don’t know what that what I know’ in its usability that didn’t finish convincing me.

In my opinion, WinRAR’s interface is the most successful of the three programs. And on top of that, it’s the only one that offers internal file viewer, repair function of damaged files and option to create executable files. Not that I use any of them on a daily basis, exactly, but it’s nice to have them on hand.



My licensed WinRAR (left) vs bland 7Zip (right).

That’s why I bought a copy of WinRAR

So I decided to buy it at the end of 2018. I must have taken advantage of some promotion, because the invoice that I keep reflects a discount of almost 50%. In total, including VAT, it cost me 20 euros: just over a euro per year of use, if you think about it.

At this point, many of you will continue to ask yourselves “All that you tell me is fine, okay, but why did you buy it when you could have it for FREE?”. Well, I think it was a mixture of thanks to its developers for all their years of service (seasoned with a few drops of nostalgia)… and fed up.

Fed up, yes: I was tired of all the seconds of life lost to close the 40-day notice. I appreciate more and more the luxury of being able to save myself a few clicks when using the PC, and the notice of yore was beginning to stress me a little. I almost thought I was going to have to give up and go back to using 7Zip.

So when I saw that promotion I didn’t think much about it. It went something like this:

And so, after a brief online shopping process, I became —without being very aware of it at the time— to be part of a group of people that is only talked about in whispers (and many memes) in Internet forums: WinRAR paying users.

There is a video that shows how that moment (or a very similar one) was lived in the company’s offices. It’s called ‘The sale of the century’:

PD: If the eternal 40-day WinRAR trial was a joke, let me tell you that your ‘single PC license’ can be installed on several PCs without much problem. LOL.

An earlier version of this article was published in 2021.