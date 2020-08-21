No improvement in Pranab Mukherjee’s health, infection spread in lungs, doctors said this about heart

new Delhi: There has been no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee and his heart condition is stable. He is still on ventilator. The hospital gave this information on Friday. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health deteriorated, lung infection also occurred – Hospital

Corona virus infection was also confirmed in the investigation of the former president. After this, there was an infection in his lungs which is being treated. A team of doctors is constantly monitoring his health in the hospital.

He had tested positive for # COVID19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. https://t.co/QuAy2DoYYo

A statement issued by the hospital said, "The medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains the same. His lung infection is being treated and he is kept on ventilator. Their vital health standards are being monitored and their working condition is stable. " Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

