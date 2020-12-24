No invitation for Vishwa-Bharati’s centenary celebrations: Mamata Banerjee

TMC says Visva-Bharati did not invite Mamata Banerjee University denies: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made serious allegations amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University. Banerjee said on Thursday that the administration of Visva Bharati did not invite her to the centenary celebrations of the university. At a press conference held here, Banerjee alleged that the current subject-matter of the central university is not playing an ‘essential role’ in taking forward the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore. Also Read – Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalizing and attacking Delhi Jalboard headquarters

He said, 'No, I did not get any invitation for the program. However, I posted on Twitter that Visva-Bharati is feeling proud to complete 100 years of its establishment. '

Asked about the controversy over Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen's property in Santiniketan, the Chief Minister said that he was being targeted because of his anti-BJP stance.

According to media reports, the university has claimed that Sen has illegally occupied the land of Santiniketan on which his house is ‘Pratichi’.

Banerjee said, ‘I have great respect for Amartya da. Can you believe that Amartya Sen can occupy the land? I apologize to Amartya Da on behalf of Bengal. ‘

Reiterating the allegation that BJP leaders have used objectionable language against him many times, Banerjee said, “If they (BJP) think that they can insult the great personalities of Bengal like Sen who insult me.” , They are wrong. The people of the state will not accept it. ‘

Banerjee said that she would express her protest against Sen’s insult at the Bolpur rally on 29 December. He called upon the intellectuals of the state to do the same.

The Chief Minister said, “I want to know why the Heritage Pausha Mela was not organized with the Kovid-19 protocol? Who is behind this? ”Banerjee said that those who are responsible for this will never be able to‘ destabilize ’the glorious tradition of this 100 year old institution.