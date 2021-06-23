No Jury As Hong Kong’s First ‘Nationwide Safety’ Trial Starts Nowadays

Hong Kong’s nationwide safety regulation permits for circumstances to be attempted via 3 specifically decided on judges (Document).

Hong Kong:

The primary trial beneath Hong Kong’s new nationwide safety regulation starts Wednesday with no jury, a landmark second for the monetary hub’s fast-changing felony traditions.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was once arrested beneath the brand new regulation the day after it got here into impact when he allegedly drove his bike into a bunch of cops right through protests on July 1 final yr.

Photos confirmed his bike was once flying a flag that learn “Unlock Hong Kong, revolution of our instances”, a well-liked protest slogan now deemed unlawful beneath the protection regulation.

Tong faces fees of inciting secession and terrorism, in addition to an alternate rate of bad riding.

Two courts rejected Tong’s plea to have his case heard via a jury, which his felony crew had argued was once a constitutional proper for the reason that he faces a lifestyles sentence if convicted.

Trial via jury has been a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s 176-year-old commonplace regulation machine and is described via town’s judiciary on its web site as probably the most felony machine’s “maximum vital options”.

However the nationwide safety regulation, which was once penned in Beijing and imposed on Hong Kong final yr after massive and continuously violent democracy protests, permits for circumstances to be attempted via 3 specifically decided on judges.

Town’s justice secretary invoked the no jury clause for Tong’s trial arguing that juror protection may well be compromised in Hong Kong’s febrile political panorama, a call first published via AFP.

Tong’s felony crew has but to make a decision whether or not to deliver their case to Hong Kong’s Courtroom of Ultimate Enchantment.

Alternatively, the wording of Beijing’s safety regulation makes transparent that it trumps any native laws within the tournament of a dispute, one thing successive court docket rulings have already upheld.

Tong’s case is extraordinary as a result of he’s the one Hong Konger up to now charged beneath the protection regulation with an explicitly violent act.

Greater than 60 other folks have now been charged beneath the availability, together with one of the town’s best-known democracy activists, however their offences are associated with affairs of state or speech that government have declared unlawful.

Hong Kong and Chinese language government have hailed the protection regulation as effectively restoring balance after the demonstrations that convulsed the finance hub in 2019.

Nevertheless it has additionally reworked town’s political and felony panorama — which was once traditionally fire-walled from the authoritarian mainland.

The regulation additionally grants China jurisdiction over some circumstances and empowers mainland safety brokers to function overtly within the semi-autonomous town for the primary time.

Critics, together with many western countries, say China has damaged its “one nation, two programs” promise that Hong Kong may deal with key freedoms after its handover from Britain.

