No leader or public servant will be spared if found involved in liquor accident: Amarinder

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that if a leader or public servant is found involved in a liquor accident, he will not be spared. So far more than 100 people have died in this accident. Amarinder said that he will end the liquor mafia in the state and no one will be allowed to escape. Also Read – In Punjab, the death toll due to drinking of poisonous liquor has increased to 104, the government will give two lakh rupees to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister issued a statement saying that the entire Punjab Police Force has been ordered to take action against the liquor mafia. Also Read – Amarinder Singh’s reply to CM Kejriwal on demand of CBI inquiry in poisonous liquor case- Keep your business

So far, the number of people who died in liquor accident in the state has been 110. 83 people have lost their lives in Taran Taran district. After this, 14 people have died in Batala of Gurdaspur while 13 people have died in Amritsar. Also Read – Death toll due to poisonous drinking in Punjab rises to 86, 7 excise and 6 policemen suspended

(input language)