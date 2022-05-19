No league, but Toluca defeated Bayer Leverkusen on their tour of Mexico: this was Canelo’s goal

(Photo: Twitter/bayer04_es)

The more than 10 thousand scarves that were sold in the official store of the Tolucaon the occasion of the match against Bayer Leverkusena Bundesliga club, ran out before the game started at the Nemesio Diez Stadium. The visit of the German team caused a furor, but it was the Red Devils who gave them a tour of the Bombonera, after beat them 1-0.

Bayer Leverkusen the visit to Mexico has been taken as a tourhis players walked through the hotel, on Paseo de la Reforma, and its surroundings, in addition to asking more about the match between America and Pachucaat the Azteca Stadium, than for the game at the Nemesio Díez Stadium.

It was time for public relations between Germans and Mexicans, forging ties and winking at a Mexican player, while Toluca took the game more seriouslyin the absence of the Liguilla, only that their forwards have wet gunpowder even in friendlies and of four clear opportunities against the next team that will play the Champions League, they only scored one, that of Alexis Canelo.

Toluqueños that it was party time, that’s why they packed their stadium that suffered Clausura 2022, with a team that ended up paying a fine for getting into trouble in the percentage table and is in restructuring stagewith his reinforcements on the horizon and his people calling for departure of Ian Gonzalez.

While “Las Aspirinas” enjoyed Mexico, they visited the quarry and tomorrow they have a tour of queretaro, the base that sheltered the German team in the World Cup in Mexico 86.

The game ended 1-0, but the Germans were more interested in giving their tour in Mexico, after a season in which qualified for the Champions League. The game ended as expected, with hugs, shirt changes and applause.

(Photo: Twitter/bayer04_es)

In the absence of Liguilla, fans and scarlet team, he took the victory against the German team as a party.

Diego Lainez’s name is related to Bayer Leverkusen, after a nod from coach Gerardo Seoane, and the Mexican soccer player’s interest in seeking another opportunity in European football. Pavel Pardo, ambassador of the Bundesliga, assures that the America youth squad would fit into the German team that will play the Champions League next season.

“Of course he could adapt, he has the attitude, the power, the rhythm that is played in the German League, which is intense. Of course Diego Lainez could be adapted without any problem”, says pavel pardoex player of the Stuttgart of Germany, to ESPN during the break of the friendly match between Toluca and Bayer Leverkusen.

Diego Lainez, soccer player for Real Betis Balompié in La Liga in Spain (Photo: Instagram/@diego_lainez)

A Lainez offered it at the beginning of last season to Bayer Leverkusen, but the German team rejected that opportunity. In a Europa League match he caught the attention of the Teutonic team and coach Gerardo Seoane winked at him before the game against Toluca, which was played at the Nemesio Díez Stadium.

“Yes, the truth is that it would adapt to the Bayer Leverkusenbecause it is a very technical team, which plays well and has always been characterized by this type of player”, he emphasizes pavel pardogiven the possibility that Diego Lainez join the list of Mexican players who passed through Germany.

Seoane’s wink, coach of the Bayermatches the words of pavel pardonow we have to wait for the end of the season to know what will be the final destination of Diego Lainezcurrent Betis player.

KEEP READING:

Jean Meneses will be the new reinforcement of Toluca

Atlas players hit Chicote Calderón for not having been champion with Chivas

América vs. Pachuca: the riots that the fans carried out for a ticket to the semifinal