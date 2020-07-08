No-Longer-‘Dixie’ Chicks Say They Long Wanted to Change ‘Silly’ Name – Variety

The trio previously often known as the Dixie Chicks — now simply the Chicks — say in a newly revealed interview with the New York Occasions that they thought-about their title “silly” and had lengthy wished to change it earlier than doing so in June amid a nationwide reconsideration of Accomplice symbolism.

“We have been actually youngsters after we picked that silly title,” mentioned Martie Maguire, speaking about when the Dixie Chicks title was chosen in 1989, lengthy earlier than Natalie Maines joined the group, as a comical derivation of the Little Feat tune “Dixie Rooster.”

“We wished to change it years and years and years in the past,” mentioned Maines, including, “I simply wished to separate myself from those who wave that Dixie flag.” The group’s third member, Emily Strayer, indicated that the choice occurred spontaneously final month after she noticed a Accomplice flag on Instagram that somebody had labeled “the Dixie Swastika,” at which level she thought: ““I don’t need to have something to do with that.”

The change concerned a great deal of final minute altering of textual content and imagery for the group’s new album, “Gaslighter,” which was initially set to come out within the spring — and promoted with cowl artwork and preliminary singles utilizing the previous title — earlier than it was delayed until July 17.

The Occasions article doesn’t fully rehash the group’s 2003 controversy involving a press release in opposition to then-president George Bush and a subsequent near-complete lockout at nation radio. It does go into the final time the Chicks had something to do with the mainstream nation trade, an look on the 2016 CMA Awards with Beyonce.

Though the joint set was a splash in some ways, there was a backlash from many viewers not nearly having the Chicks again into the fold of mainstream nation, however about having Beyonce on the present. Nevertheless a lot criticism of Beyonce’s look was couched in style phrases, given the variety of pop performers who’ve appeared on the present with out incident in different current years, suspicions have been broadly voiced that the more true animus of the indignant commenters was racial.

“They handled us very bizarre backstage,” Maines mentioned of the CMAs look. Of the indignant fusillade of messages from some viewers, Maines mentioned, ““For them to disrespect (Beyoncé) that manner was disgusting.”

One one who is just not talked about by title in any respect within the piece is Adrian Pasdar, who among the songs on “Gaslighter” are mentioned to refer to, together with the already launched title tune. The article refers to him merely as Maines’ “estranged husband” and notes that there was a now-settled authorized battle over whether or not the album’s lyrics violated a confidentiality clause in a divorce settlement. Occasions author Amanda Hess says that “the Chicks have been markedly silent on any real-life sources of inspiration for the album,” presumably together with silence in her interview with them. “Their lyrics, nonetheless, are speaking.”

Maines explains the 14-year hole between albums (not counting solo and duo initiatives) by saying that on the finish of recording 2006’s multiple-Grammy-winning “Taking the Long Means,” “I used to be drained. I simply wished to elevate my youngsters.” (The group continued to tour within the interim.)

Producer Jack Antonoff describes the brand new songs he co-wrote with them as together with “heartbreaking lyrics about betrayal and grief.”

However there may be little grief within the zeal Maines takes in now having the ability to criticize Donald Trump on social media with out worry of reprisal from a radio format they’re beholden to. “I criticize the president … every single day!” she says with what the article describes as a “trademark Texas howl.”