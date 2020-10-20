No longer on riding a bike without a helmet! Driving license can be banned for so many days

Tightening has been done regarding traffic rules in Karnataka. Your driving license can be suspended for three months if you are found riding a bike without a helmet in the state. This has been strictly done by the government in view of the increasing number of people riding without helmet bikes. Also Read – Model Town Hit and Run: Minor secretly carrying Uncle’s Honda City, escaped after trampling four, arrested

According to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet carries a fine of Rs 1,000 and a three-month suspension of license. However, after heavy protests the state government reduced the penalty amount to Rs 500, while the three-month suspension rule was not implemented. Also Read – Always wear a helmet: Kamal Haasan

Transport Department officials said that the Road Safety Committee of the Supreme Court held a video conference on October 14 and recommended strict action against the violators. After this the rule was implemented with immediate effect across the state.

A Transport Department official said that, the rule has been implemented across the state with immediate effect. According to the new rule, helmets will be required for the bike riders and those who sit at the back. A senior police officer of the Bangalore Traffic Police said that riding without a helmet was the highest number of traffic violations in the city. Along with this, such cases had increased after the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Between 13 and 19 September, the traffic police registered 43,141 cases of traffic violations and collected a fine of Rs 2.14 crore. Apart from this, 55,717 cases were registered and a fine of Rs 2.35 crore was charged. During September 13 to 19, 26,590 cases were without helmets, while in the following week the figure was 29,925.