No Love Zihad, Yogi Adityanath orders strict handling in UP

Lucknow: These days the case of love jihad is hot again in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, there have been cases of harassment of women and love jihad from many districts of UP. In such a situation, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued orders to the administration to deal with it strictly. In this regard, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad says that a strong law should be made to stop love jihad. In this episode, due to the continuously increasing case of love jihad, Yogi Adityanath issued an order to the officials and said that an action plan should be made to make love jihad. Also Read – Yogi government bringing new standards on panchayat elections, two children and education will become compulsory?

Let us know that the awareness campaign is currently being conducted by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in UP. Because recently there have been cases of love jihad from Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and many other districts. According to Viachpi, many gangs are active in one of the districts of Kanpur, Etawah, Lalitpur, Jhansi etc. in UP. For this reason, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is conducting an awareness campaign in UP. Also Read – Unlock 4 in Uttar Pradesh: Metro will start on 7th in UP, theaters will open from 21; Schools will remain closed

Let me tell you that in the case of Love Jihad from Kanpur recently, a young woman shared her video on social media and told that she is going to marry her free will by converting her religion. After this, a case of forced conversion by Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been lodged in Kindavai Nagar police station. Please tell that Yogi Adityanath has also been continuously speaking on the Love Jihad case. At the same time, this has also been an election issue of Yogi Adityanath. For this reason too, Yogi Adityanath has given orders to the administration to deal strictly in this regard. Also Read – Six people, including NSG commandos deployed under the protection of CM Yogi, infected with Corona virus, stir in administration