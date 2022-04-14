No Man’s Sky expands for free with space pirates in Outlaws, and it’s not the only novelty

The space video game reaches its 19th update without presenting any symptoms of putting the brakes on.

Not even two months have passed since the premiere of Sentinel, but the Hello Games team is still working flat out to offer No Man’s Sky players new content with which to invest dozens of hours in the space exploration title. In this sense, today it has been presented and launched Outlawsan update for the video game focused on the introduction of outlawsalthough it has more news.

In Outlaws, bandits and pirates have taken control of space stations throughout the universe, using them as a command center for their misdeeds, which can range from smuggling operations to assaults on neighboring planets and settlements. Players have two options: join them to aid them in their activities, or take them on by taking advantage of No Man’s Sky’s overhauled combat system.

“Fortunately, you are not alone in this fight,” adds Sean Murray. With Outlaws players can now assemble your own squadron of pilots controlled by AI, who will move in and join skirmishes as needed. Each partner has their own abilities, and can be improved over time. Likewise, a tool for managing the fleet in the capital ship is introduced.

Anything else to add? Yes, quite. For the first time in two years, a new class of ship is added to the space exploration video game: Solar Starship. It is a solar vessel that can be found throughout the universe, but mainly in systems controlled by outlaws. These and other inclusions not listed in the news can be found in detail from the No Man’s Sky blog.

Now the question is, what’s next? Let’s remember that Hello Games has an important date for this summer with the launch of No Man’s Sky on Nintendo Switch, thus joining the Japanese system to the rest of the consoles where the space exploration title has been available for several years.

More about: No Man’s Sky and Hello Games.