No Man’s Sky is a single-player experience on Nintendo Switch, what about multiplayer?

The space exploration title’s party play features go unmentioned in its ad.

Yesterday afternoon the launch of No Man’s Sky was announced this October 7 on Nintendo Switch. The confirmation came through a statement where there was talk of an experience where to find from the first day the most relevant news and improvements that the space exploration video game has been receiving since its original premiere. However, it seems that there will be a great absence.

Through the official video game web portal, No Man’s Sky is sold for Nintendo Switch as a single-player experience (for solo enjoyment). In addition, in the Japanese company’s store it is seen as a title for a single user, while in other stores, such as the PlayStation store, it is made clear that it supports up to four partners. At the moment Hello Games has not commented on the subject.

Both in yesterday’s press release and on the Hello Games title website it is added that users will be able to enjoy the constant updates that are still underway, although we understand that not those intended for multiplayer.

Sean Murray acknowledged yesterday the effort involved in bringing his experience to the hybrid system, and Hello Games planned to release No Man’s Sky this summer originally, so it may just be a mere delay. In addition, Beyond appears in the shared image, where the multiplayer was a protagonist.

The absence of multiplayer was one of the most talked about points of the first months in the No Man’s Sky market, until in 2019 they presented in style a radical new social and multiplayer experience where players from all over the universe could meet and play in company, thus earning the approval of a large part of the public disappointed with the premiere of the production in 2016.

More about: No Man’s Sky, Hello Games and Nintendo Switch.