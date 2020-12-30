No meaningful result of talks with China over LAC standoff, we will not leave the teaser: Rajnath Singh

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that diplomatic and military level talks with China over the deadlock over the LAC in East Ladakh did not yield any solution and the status quo is still there. Negotiations are going on between India and China, but no success has been achieved so far. There will be next round of talks at military level which can happen anytime. But no meaningful result has come and the status quo. I do not think the status quo is positive development. The Defense Minister said, “India has a sharp focus. ‘We will not leave what we have to tease’. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all countries Also Read – Pakistan’s pawn in debt is Pakistan, China is not good for India: IAF chief

On defense minister Rajnath Singh's question about the goal of China's expansionist policy, if a country is expansionist and tries to occupy our land, then India has the power to not let its land in anybody's hands. , Capacity and power, no matter what the country of the world.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh asked ANI whether this year's incident on the border is a result of possible collusion between China and Pakistan? So the Defense Minister said, "India has a sharp focus. 'We will not leave what we have to tease'. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all countries.

The Defense Minister said this in a special interview with news agency ANI. The Defense Minister said, if the same situation persists, many will not be done in the deployment of soldiers.

Rajnath Singh said, if it is the status quo, then it is natural how deployment can be reduced. There will be no shortage in our deployment and I think their deployment will not be reduced. Our expectation is that the talks should have positive results.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh discussed India-China Border Affairs online by the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Co-ordination (wmcc) earlier this month and talks of the next phase can take place anytime.

The Defense Minister said, it is true that diplomatic and military level talks have been taking place to reduce the deadlock between India and China, but so far no success has been achieved. In the next stage, military level talks can take place at any time. But so far no meaningful results have come out and the status quo remains.

The Defense Minister said, if it is the status quo, then it is natural that the deployment of the army cannot be reduced. I do not believe that the status quo is a positive development. Discussions are on.