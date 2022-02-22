No Method House director Jon Watts seems to be in negotiations to direct a brand new Celebrity Wars sequence

Spider-Guy: No Method House director Jon Watts is rumored to have is in talks to direct a minimum of one episode of an unknown new Celebrity Wars sequence for Disney Plus.

In keeping with data from Discussing Movie, Jon Watts has been invited to sit down within the director’s chair for a minimum of one episode of the impending Celebrity Wars sequence. which is it appears running beneath the running identify of “Grammar Rodeo”. Watts’ involvement within the mission is alleged to rely on his busy time table, as he can be directing Surprise’s Incredible 4.

Jon Favreau has joined the manager manufacturing after his most up-to-date stint as author and govt manufacturer on The Mandalorian and The E book of Boba Fett. It’s lately unknown who will write this new sequence, however extra main points are anticipated to emerge as manufacturing nears, with filming scheduled to start this summer time.

Cinelinx first reported at the sequence, describing it as a “Stranger issues in house“ with a tale that facilities on a “more youthful technology of heroes” throughout the time of the Prime Republic. The Acolyte, every other of the impending Disney+ Celebrity Wars sequence, shall be set within the closing days of this similar time, in reference to the publishing initiative introduced via Disney and Lucasfilm in 2020.

The Acolyte is lately in pre-production with Russian Doll author Leslye Headland supervising the sequence, and with Amandla Stenberg starring. Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy had already teased the tale, announcing that “will take us right into a galaxy of darkish secrets and techniques and rising powers of the darkish facet“, 200 years prior to the occasions of the Celebrity Wars prequels.

Because the Celebrity Wars universe expands, the roster of stars running to inform those tales grows with it. Jon Watts might be the following large identify to protected a place on a Celebrity Wars mission.regardless that he has a hectic time forward of him with Ultimate Vacation spot 6 and an untitled mystery for Apple TV+ starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.