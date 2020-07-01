No Min Woo’s Agency Denies Dating Rumors With Japanese Actress Ayase Haruka

No Min Woo’s company has denied courting rumors with Ayase Haruka.

On July 1, Japanese journal Feminine Seven hinted that there’s a romantic relationship between No Min Woo and Ayase Haruka. Feminine Seven revealed that the 2 actors met two years in the past via an acquaintance and formally began so far in July 2018 after No Min Woo was discharged from the navy.

In response to the reviews, No Min Woo’s company MJ Dreamsys clarified that the rumors are groundless, and Ayase Haruka’s company defined they’re simply associates.

Ayase Haruka is an actress who was born in 1985, and she or he debuted in 2001 via the drama “The Kindaichi Case Information.”

No Min Woo debuted in 2004 as a drummer in TRAX and rose to stardom as an actor via numerous motion pictures and dramas.

