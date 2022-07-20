No more delays for Saints Row: it’s finished and ready for its release date

The Volition game will return the saga to its origins next August on PC and consoles.

In this age of date dancing, it’s nice to be able to confirm that a game is getting closer to release. Saints Row promised us their return this summer with more craziness and high doses of action with the signing of Volitionbut did so after a delay that, had it not occurred, would have made the game available as early as February.

Finally, everything indicates that the title will not suffer any more setbacks since, as those responsible have confirmed through a message published on the account of Twitter project Officer, Saints Row ya es goldthat is, it is completely finished and ready to enter the distribution phase.

We will only have to wait a month to be able to get our hands on it and see if the study has achieved solve the setbacks that they suffered at the time. In addition to the problems caused by the impact of the global pandemic, the main reason for moving its release date was that they were sure that they would not reach the quality standards that have been set if they released the game at the beginning of the year.

In this way, we can expect Saints Row to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. next August 23, 2022. Since June, a demo has been available to test the customization of the game, something that Volition has taken advantage of from the first moment and that from 3DJuegos we can confirm as one of the strong points of the proposal.

