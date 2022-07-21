No More Heroes 3 brings its action to PlayStation, Xbox and PC with a release date and a new trailer

While the Japanese version launches on October 6, the Western edition will keep us waiting a bit longer.

Travis Touchdown he dares with everything, and that is why he is now preparing to make the leap beyond the borders of Nintendo Switch. Although it was the Joy-Con that inspired the development of No More Heroes 3, the Grasshopper team is close to releasing its installment on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. And, although a few days ago we informed you of the release date in Japan, it seems that the western version it doesn’t go very far.

No More Heroes 3 will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC on October 11This is how we know thanks to the latest trailer for No More Heroes 3, in which it is confirmed that said protagonist will arrive on other platforms next October 11th. As expected, Travis drops this information with a trailer loaded with spectacular scenes and action, which allows us to take a new look at what awaits us in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series y PC vía Steam.

No More Heroes 3 has been established as the biggest, craziest, funniest comeback by Travis Touchdown. Through its frenetic mechanics, we will have to face a good assortment of enemies while enjoying an essence that remains intact with respect to the original deliveries, which will make any fan of the franchise happy.

If you want to know more about Grasshopper’s latest game, keep in mind that in our No More Heroes 3 review we looked at it as a waste of creativity who is not afraid to explore his limits to surprise the player. However, it is important to point out that the developer studio already has its sights set on the futureas they prepare the announcement of new games as soon as possible.

