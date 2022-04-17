No More Heroes 3, exclusive to Nintendo Switch, already has a launch window for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Suda51 claims that this game exists thanks to the Joy-Con, but that does not prevent its release on other platforms.

No More Heroes 3 premiered last summer as the most badass adventure of Travis Touchdown. This title was born thanks to the existence of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, a platform that enjoyed an exclusivity that, according to the latest information, will end soon. After all, it seems that the protagonist wants to take his adventure to PlayStation, Xbox y PC.

No More Heroes 3 is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC in the fall of this yearThis is how it advances XSEED Gamessubsidiary company of Marvelouson Twitter: “Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring the laser katana and take on Travis’s toughest challenge in No More Heroes 3, coming this autumn a PS4, PS5, Xbox y PC!”

The tweet is accompanied by what will be a collector’s edition of No More Heroes 3, which includes the base game on the platforms mentioned and other additions such as a musical selection, an art book and a license plate. Therefore, we will be attentive to know the release date on all other current platforms.

In the end, Court51 has confirmed that Travis will not return in an upcoming installment, so No More Heroes 3 settles as the last game of the saga. You can read our analysis in which we highlight the director’s imagination of him in a large number of mechanics and aspects, but know that the professional already has his eyes set on the future and plans 3 new games and reboots of existing franchises.

