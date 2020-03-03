No More Magic: The Magicians Is Ending At Syfy And Soon

To be sincere, it type of felt throughout Season 5 that The Magicians was working towards an finish of kinds. The characters are all coping with the lack of Quentin and the magical issues they often grapple with, however the stuff with the Darkish King has felt larger in scope and nearer to the kind of epic endings often reserved for fantasy reveals. I actually did type of assume Syfy preferred this present sufficient that I believed we’d have yet another season to go after 5, however clearly the community had totally different plans.