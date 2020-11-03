No more on burning of fire crackers, 11 teams deployed in Delhi

new Delhi: Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched an anti-cracker campaign of the Delhi government to stop pollution from firecrackers. As part of the campaign, all the SDMs, police officers and 11 teams of DPCC have been instructed to ensure that firecrackers that cause pollution in Delhi are not fired. He has appealed to the people of Delhi to use green firecrackers and not to burn the polluting firecrackers. Teams are working on the ground to implement the campaign effectively. Teams are investigating whether there is a green cracker logo on the crackers being sold. Crackers sold in shops should belong to authorized companies. As part of the campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the Sadar Bazar area of ​​Delhi to observe the sale of firecrackers. Also Read – Gold Ghari Sweets: This is by far the most expensive dessert, gold has been done, the price will fly away after hearing

Gopal Rai said, “As per the directions of the Supreme Court, firecrackers that cause pollution in Delhi have been banned. Only pollution-free green firecrackers have been allowed to burn this year. An anti-cracker campaign has been started in Delhi from Tuesday. All the SDMs, 11 teams of DPCC and police officers have been directed to stop running the firecrackers which are polluting all over Delhi. To implement the campaign, two things are being ensured, first – there should be a green crackers logo on the crackers and second – the crackers sold from the shops should be from authorized companies. We are following the guidelines of the Supreme Court. Delhi government will follow all the new guidelines to curb pollution, which will also be issued. ” Also Read – Gold Ghari Sweets: 9000 rupees per kg sells this sweet, have you ever eaten?

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “Due to the use of firecrackers, pollution levels in Delhi are high every year around Diwali. Due to this, the firecrackers that cause pollution have been banned and this year we are promoting the use of green crackers only. ” The environment minister said that this is the time when we are simultaneously facing corona virus and pollution. I want to appeal to use only green firecrackers and keep firecrackers away from children, women, elderly and sick people. In order to effectively implement anti-cracker campaign, we have formed DPCC and SDM teams that are going to the areas and checking the actual situation. Also Read – BMC Bonus 2020: BMC’s Deepavali gift, all employees will get Rs 15500 bonus