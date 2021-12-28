No more playing while driving: Tesla backs up and will disable this option from its electric cars

A function introduced in 2020 for companions allowed us to “enjoy” video games on the road.

Tesla confirmed this weekend the release of an update to prevent users of their electronic cars from playing while the vehicle is in motion. The company launches this measure after being investigated by the US authorities, concerned about its misuse.

“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling faulty vehicles that pose unreasonable safety risks, including technologies capable of distracting drivers from driving safely,” the said. NHTSA —The equivalent of the DGT in the US— in a statement picked up by local media.

To put the reader in context, the NHTSA raised concerns about the Passenger Play introduced by Tesla in more than 580,000 vehicles of the brand that, among other “attractions” allowed passengers to “enjoy” different experiences on the touch screen placed by the manufacturer in the center of the dashboard, being a powerful distraction for drivers who could also interact with it.

Now, Tesla has guaranteed NHTSA the immediate distribution of an update to disable its use when the vehicle is in motion. At the moment it is unknown if the Passenger Play has been involved in an accident.

If you have followed the 3D Games news, Tesla vehicles and video games get along quite well. Such is the point that a few months ago the company assured that the new Tesla would have a similar power to PS5, allowing to enjoy experiences like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cuphead and a long etcetera.

