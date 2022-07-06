No more spying on WhatsApp: a long-awaited feature is being prepared to hide the “Online” status

It must be admitted that WhatsApp is the last few months, it is getting the batteries with the inclusion of new features that try to be a little more like Telegram. Among these you can find the edition of messages already sent, the reaction with emojis or the improvements in the security of the account. Now they go a step further by implementing a function that was long awaited by all: delete the status of online.

In its latest update, WhatsApp introduced the possibility of selecting which specific contacts certain information could be hidden from, such as last connection or profile picture. This way you could choose not to restrict access to everyone, but to those people that we selected. But the status of online remained in the air, a feature that serves to comfortably spy on anyone thanks to specific applications.

Soon you will be able to hide if you are online on WhatsApp

We have now learned through WaBetaInfo that this annoying feature is going to end. Through the dissemination of a screenshot of the application in a beta version, it is found that the privacy options are detailed last time and online. Within this section you can choose between “everyone”, “my contacts”, “my contacts, except” and “no one”.





This is a clear indication that from that update it will be possible to remove online status display. But in an aggregate way, you can choose if the online status is going to be able to be seen by anyone or whether it will be synchronized with the settings of the last connection. The latter will be the recommended option if you want to maintain the maximum possible privacy.

From that moment the tracking applications will be completely meaningless. Keep in mind that there are many people who try to monitor others through this stumbling block that has been eliminated for a long time in Telegram. In this way, privacy will be substantially improved.

The problem is that at the moment this is an unofficial feature. It is not in an accessible beta version and there is no official arrival date. But according to WaBetaInfo, the beta version could reach mobile phones and also the desktop version in the coming weeks.