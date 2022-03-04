No more Windows, Office or Xbox for Russia: Microsoft suspends its sales in the country (although it does not withdraw support already contracted)

Microsoft “suspends all new sales of products and services in Russia”. That was stated a few hours ago by Brad Smith, the company’s president, in a post on his corporate blog. That means no new Windows, Office, Microsoft 365 acquisitions by institutions, companies or users on foot from Russia. Nor anything from Xbox or Azure.

“We are working together with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are suspending various fields of our business in Russia, in compliance with the government sanctions decisions.”

In addition, Smith has taken advantage of the same publication to show his chest for the help it is giving Ukraine to oppose Russia:

Surely, our area of ​​work with the greatest impact [ahora mismo sea] Ukrainian cybersecurity protection. We continue to work proactively to help cybersecurity officials in Ukraine defend against Russian attacks.

Silicon Valley’s union against Moscow is building a Digital Wall

Yesterday also announced the suspension of new sales (also including Belarus on the list of affected) the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and owner of the GOG store, the Poles of CD Projekt Red. But let one of the largest technology companies in the world do it , owner of the most used operating system and office suite by PC users… well, That’s another matter.

Microsoft had already joined in these days before the unofficial ‘sanctions’ against Russia carried out by other technologies, such as Twitter and Facebook. In his case, Microsoft announced that it would remove the app of the Russian public medium RT from its Store and that it would alter the algorithm of its Bing search engine to reduce the visibility of the content of RT and Sputnik.

It should be noted that Microsoft’s announcement exclusively addresses new sales, but says nothing about breaking pre-existing contracts. The reasons for this decision are not specified, but without a doubt, would have a much greater impact on the Russian war effort suspend the technological support already contracted by the Kremlin.

With this decision, another brick (a particularly large one, in this case) is placed in the digital wall that begins to separate Russia and its allies from the West, over which the threat of being disconnected from the global Internet and the suspension of .ru domains still hangs. All this would only vindicate and give wings to the policy of growing technological sovereignty on the part of Moscow.

In fact, Russia has been working on a transition to Linux for a decade now (in the image and likeness of the People’s Republic of China) which in his case is not yet finished, but which he will have to speed up if he wants to avoid being truly affected in the long run by Microsoft’s decision to suspend sales (or by other measures that could adopt in the future from Silicon Valley, as suspension of software updates for Russian teams).