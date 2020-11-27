No need of Covid-19 Vaccine, corona virus is effectively over: Pfizer Former VP

new Delhi: Pfizer, the American multinational pharmaceutical pharmaceutical, has made a lot of headlines in the world over the Kovid-19 vaccine, while its former vice president and chief scientist says that no vaccine is needed to end the epidemic. According to a LifeSiteNews.com report, Dr. Michael Yeadon states that the vaccine is not needed at all to end the epidemic. I have never heard such nonsense about the vaccine. Also Read – School & College Reopening News: Schools and colleges will open in this state from 1st December, know what is the government’s plan regarding this

Yedon said, “You cannot vaccinate people who are not at risk of disease.” Those vaccines that have not been extensively tested on human subjects, you cannot be sure about the plan to apply the vaccine to millions of fit and healthy people. ” Also Read – PBL’s sixth season was COVID-19, organizers said- Coronavirus reversed life …

Dr. Michael Yedonky’s comments ended with widespread criticism from the Advisor Group for Emergencies (SAGE). SAGE is a UK government agency that advises the government on emergency situations. Also Read – COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Phase-3 Trial of Covaxin Vaccine Started in Gujarat, India’s First Indigenous Kovid Vaccine in Phase III

As reported by Life Site News.com, SAGE has played a major role in determining public lockdown policies in the UK.

Yadon has also exposed many minor mistakes by SAGE, due to which the public has been troubled for the last seven years. He said, “SAGE says that all the people were susceptible and only seven have been infected.” I think this is really incredible. He has ignored all precedents in the field of immunological memory against respiratory viruses. “

Yedon continued, “They have either not seen or disregarded excellent quality work from many world-leading clinical immunologists, which shows that about 30 percent of the population had prior immunity.”

Last Friday, Pfizer announced that it was seeking emergency approval from US regulators for its Kovid-19 vaccine.