No need of E-Pass to go to Shimla, Manali, know new order of state government …

Unlock 4.0: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started from 1 September amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. The lockdown was announced in the last March to reduce the spread of corona virus epidemic. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. The Central Government issued the guidelines of Unlock 4.0, directing the states not to declare the lockdown on their own and not to stop the interstate traffic. Now the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has allowed tourists to visit the inter-state without e-pass. Now tourists from outside states will be able to come to all the tourist places of the state including Shimla, Manali and nearby E. Also Read – If you are planning to go to Himachal, then read this news, the state government is starting a bus service on these 12 routes from September 20

Himachal Pradesh: Tourists have started visiting Shimla after state govt allowed inter-state movement without an e-pass. A tourist says, “Due to lockdown, we were at home for almost 6 months. It feels good to be here. We are taking all precautionary measures.” # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EhWyF6lVWh Also Read – Himachal Pradesh School reopen: Schools from Monday to Class 9-12 will reopen in Himachal – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020 Also Read – Kangana reached Chandigarh and said- ‘Terrorist administration spoke in Mumbai, today is the day when life is saved …’

Tourists resumed after the Himachal Pradesh government allowed interstate traffic even without an e-pass, which had been closed for more than 6 months due to the corona virus. Was Especially Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, has become buzzing with tourists due to permission to travel without e-pass.

Talking to news agency ANI, a tourist told that due to the lockdown we were at home for about 6 months. There was no roaming for the past 6 months. Now I have come here and looked good. We are taking all precautionary measures to avoid corona virus.

Let us know that the news came on Saturday that the deserted city of Manali has also returned to awe in Manali as soon as the border is opened. Tourists are seen walking on the Mall Road of Manali as soon as the border of the state opens. The faces of businessmen have also blossomed with the return of tourists.