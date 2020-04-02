No New One Chicago This Week, But Here’s What’s Coming On Med, Fire, And P.D.

Go away a Remark
Solely a pair episodes are left earlier than Chicago Med, Chicago Hearth, and Chicago P.D. wrap for the 2019-2020 TV season, due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the halt of manufacturing. Sadly for One Chicago followers, all three reveals air reruns on the night time of April 1 following an thrilling batch of episodes final week, however all three might be again subsequent week with model new episodes that might be game-changers. Learn on for the episode descriptions for the April eight episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Hearth, and Chicago P.D.!
Chicago Med – “Simply A River In Egypt”
Chicago Med is coming off of an episode that packed quite a bit into one hour, with Maggie and Ben’s honeymoon plans being delayed by a younger boy in want, Natalie and Crockett clashing, April and Ethan fighting the aftermath of her kiss with Crockett, Goodwin reuniting along with her son, and Will getting into into an ill-advised romantic relationship with the recovering Hannah. So, what’s in retailer subsequent?
Dr. Charles evaluates a 15-year outdated who’s introduced into the E.D. after an obvious fall off an overpass. Will sides with Dr. Asher on a dangerous therapy plan. Tensions run excessive between Dr. Choi and Dr. Marcel.
Nicely, primarily based on the “Simply A River In Egypt” title of the April eight episode, I am guessing someone is in denial, and I am guessing that individual is Will if he continues to aspect with Hannah regardless of legitimate issues about her. These tensions between Choi and Marcel might end in a bodily struggle, primarily based on the promo, and I can see Dr. Charles making an attempt to determine if his younger affected person is suicidal. This episode of Chicago Med airs Wednesday, April eight at eight p.m. ET on NBC.
Chicago Hearth – “Mild Issues Up”
The earlier episode of Chicago Hearth ended on a tragic observe that proved (to me, anyway) that One Chicago wants to vary in a single key manner, however that does not essentially imply the following episode should be an hour of tragedy. Nonetheless, the episode description reveals that Hearth will not be all what showrunner Derek Haas describes as “sunshine and roses.” Here’s what’s occurring:
Pressure builds when a bunch of rabble-rousers try to lock down the firehouse. Brett is confronted with a monumental determination. Cruz readies himself for an enormous day. Gallo and Ritter try to launch Firehouse 51 into the social media age.
Based mostly on episode photographs just like the one seen above, Cruz will make it to his huge day, however the trailer reveals that there might be some bloody bumps alongside the way in which. As for Brett’s “monumental determination,” it is probably associated to the dying of her organic mom and delivery of her organic child sister. May Brett be in a spot the place she’d take within the child to boost, or a minimum of assist Julie’s mourning husband? Discover out on April eight at 9 p.m. ET with the following new episode of Chicago Hearth.
Chicago P.D. – “Buried Secrets and techniques”
“Buried Secrets and techniques” might be Chicago P.D.‘s first episode since sending Upton to FBI, so she will not have a component to play within the case of the week. Her absence would presumably influence Halstead and Rojas probably the most, however the description of the episode means that the main target of the episode might be on Ruzek and Burgess. Here’s what’s occurring:
The clock is on after Ruzek witnesses a girl’s kidnapping and the staff races to place the items collectively. Burgess tries to attach with Ruzek outdoors of labor however he mysteriously distances himself from her.
Intelligence will evidently be on the case of a kidnapping in “Buried Secrets and techniques,” and footage from the episode reveals that the kidnapped lady is the daughter of a high-profile man in Chicago. There’ll apparently even be some Burzek issues. Apparently, Burgess will seemingly be the one making an attempt to make a connection whereas Ruzek is distant, which is just about the other of Season 7 since Burgess’ brutal miscarriage. See what results in the kidnapping and the issues with the “Buried Secrets and techniques” episode of Chicago P.D. airing April eight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
If One Chicago follows its latest traits, these subsequent episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Hearth, and Chicago P.D. will crush within the rankings. Sadly, solely two episodes are left earlier than the three reveals of One Chicago enter their early hiatuses. See the opposite reveals which have needed to minimize their seasons quick on our up to date record of main TV present delays or ending early on account of coronavirus.
