No New One Chicago This Week, But Here’s What’s Coming On Med, Fire, And P.D.

Based mostly on episode photographs just like the one seen above, Cruz will make it to his huge day, however the trailer reveals that there might be some bloody bumps alongside the way in which. As for Brett’s “monumental determination,” it is probably associated to the dying of her organic mom and delivery of her organic child sister. May Brett be in a spot the place she’d take within the child to boost, or a minimum of assist Julie’s mourning husband? Discover out on April eight at 9 p.m. ET with the following new episode of Chicago Hearth.