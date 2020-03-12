No New One Chicago This Week, Here’s What’s Next On P.D., Fire, And Med’s 100th Episode

Issues have gotten private for Gallo so much up to now in Season eight because of his tragic historical past, so it ought to be fascinating to see what makes issues private for each him and Casey. Hermann has itched for extra respect ever since his promotion, and Kidd has come a great distance from working herself into the bottom within the first half of the season. Curiously, the promo for “Shield A Little one” exhibits none of this, however slightly Cruz in critical hazard.