No New One Chicago This Week, Here’s What’s Next On P.D., Fire, And Med’s 100th Episode

One Chicago has made NBC the place to be on Wednesday nights for shared-universe scripted drama. Sadly, Chicago Med, Chicago Hearth, and Chicago P.D. are all taking March 11 off, so One Chicago followers should wait to search out out what occurs subsequent on the three exhibits. There may be some excellent news, although, because the exhibits are solely taking one week off and shall be again on March 18. Med will hit a milestone and P.D. and Hearth will ship their share of drama.
Learn on to search out out what’s coming subsequent in One Chicago with the March 18 episodes of Chicago P.D., Chicago Hearth, and Chicago Med!
Chicago P.D. – “Earlier than The Fall”
Chicago P.D. will seemingly take a break from the Upton/Halstead drama of the earlier episode to place the cops of Intelligence on a harmful case, which might end in lives misplaced. Admittedly, hazard and loss of life are hardly new to Chicago P.D., however Voight could must tread evenly in “Earlier than The Fall.” Here’s what’s occurring:
Voight enlists the assistance of a reformed gang member to get a key witness’ testimony in a homicide case. Extra lives are placed on the road as a gang battle brews.
P.D. has already run into some issues working with criminals in Season 7, and the trailer for “Earlier than The Fall” proves Intelligence shall be up in opposition to extra than simply dangerous guys. Apparently, Intelligence will conflict with the Murder division of CPD on a “high-profile case.” Will lives be misplaced earlier than the cops all handle to play good? Discover out on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
Chicago Hearth – “Shield A Little one”
Issues will probably be just a little lighter for Chicago Hearth at 9 p.m. ET on March 18, however that does not imply the heroes of Firehouse 51 are in for a simple episode. Though the newest episode could have set Brett up for heartbreak, others will seemingly be in additional hazard this week:
Issues get private for Casey and Gallo within the aftermath of a suburban home hearth involving a mom and her younger son. Herrmann campaigns for extra respect. Kidd has an concept for giving again to her neighborhood.
Issues have gotten private for Gallo so much up to now in Season eight because of his tragic historical past, so it ought to be fascinating to see what makes issues private for each him and Casey. Hermann has itched for extra respect ever since his promotion, and Kidd has come a great distance from working herself into the bottom within the first half of the season. Curiously, the promo for “Shield A Little one” exhibits none of this, however slightly Cruz in critical hazard.
Chicago Med – “The Ghosts Of The Previous”
And that brings us to Chicago Med, which opens the One Chicago block on March 18 at eight p.m. ET by hitting its milestone 100th episode. With “The Ghosts Of The Previous” taking Med to 100 shortly after Med (and the remainder of One Chicago) scored an enormous renewal, Med followers have so much to be enthusiastic about. Here’s what to anticipate in Episode 100:
Marking the sequence milestone 100th episode, Dr. Manning and Dr. Charles help in a sophisticated case serving to a 4-year previous who they rapidly study is not any stranger to the ED. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi are likely to a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound to the stomach. Relationships are put to the take a look at as secrets and techniques are revealed.
The outline for “The Ghosts Of The Previous” nearly comes throughout as becoming for any previous episode, though the final line suggests this might lastly be the week when April comes clear to Ethan about her lingering emotions for Marcel. The trailer yields extra clues about what’s in retailer, which seemingly consists of Will connecting much more with Hannah, Maggie and Ben tying the knot (or at the least coming shut), April struggling a well being disaster (presumably because of speeding again into IVF), and Ethan wanting betrayed as he cries.
Principally, do not miss One Chicago on Wednesday, March 18 except you wish to miss some critical drama on all three fronts! Catch Med‘s 100th episode at eight p.m. ET, Hearth at 9 p.m. ET, and P.D. at 10 p.m. ET, all on NBC.
