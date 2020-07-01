‘No one Could Do it Higher’ – Variety

Mel Brooks has paid an emotional tribute to his comedy associate and greatest buddy Carl Reiner, who died Monday evening on the age of 98.

“Carl was a large, unmatched in his contributions to leisure,” Brooks stated in a tweet. “He created comedy gems like ‘The Dick Van Dyke Present,’ ‘The Jerk’ and ‘The place’s Poppa?’ I met him in 1950 when he joined Sid Caesar on ‘Your Present of Reveals’ and we’ve been greatest buddies ever since. I beloved him.”

Brooks and Reiner created “The 2000 Yr Outdated Man” sketch in the course of the 1960s by which Brooks portrayed a 2,000-year-old man being interviewed by Reiner because the straight man on a 123 of matters reminiscent of being married greater than 200 instances and kids, which evoked the punchline “I’ve over 1500 youngsters and never certainly one of them ever comes to go to!” They launched 5 profoundly influential comedy albums beginning in 1960.

“Once we had been doing ‘The 2000 Yr Outdated Man’ collectively there was no higher straight man on the planet,” Brooks stated. “So whether or not he wrote or carried out or he was simply your greatest buddy — no one may do it higher. He’ll be tremendously missed. A drained cliché in instances like this, however in Carl Reiner’s case it’s completely true. He might be tremendously missed.”