No one finds an explanation for the chilling woman who keeps appearing in AI-generated images

In recent months, tools such as Give her o MidJourney who use the Artificial intelligence to generate images according to requests written by users. These kinds of initiatives can be as precise as to win a fine art contest or create realistic versions of the protagonists of GTA, although the story that we tell you today could leave you with a somewhat peculiar aftertaste around this technology.

Loab arises when using a negative term (-1) in the image descriptionThe user Supercomposite has been messing around with the possibilities of generating images via AI and, as he shares on Twitter, he has discovered an option to make requests to the tool that produces a nightmarish result: a terrifying woman whom he has called ‘Loab‘. As he explains in his Twitter thread, Supercomposite has accompanied his image descriptions with a negative ending (-1), causing the AI ​​to terminate generating something totally different from the original request.

Supercomposite began testing this discovery with the word ‘Brando’, resulting in a somewhat industrial logo reading ‘DIGITA PNTICS’. After this, the user decided to continue his experiment by generating an image from the words ‘DIGITA PNTICS skyline logo::-1‘, this being Loab’s first appearance in AI-generated photographs.

Loab appears even when combining images without adding extra descriptionsBut it doesn’t end here, as Supercomposite has been combining Loab’s original image with other photographs without adding extra descriptions. The result of such a union of images leaves us, once again, with the terrifying woman in bloody and chilling scenes, worthy of any horror story. If you want to see all the AI ​​scenarios starring Loab, we leave you the Supercomposite thread on Twitter. Of course, we warn you that some images may be too extreme for some users.

Obviously, we don’t understand why the AI ​​would choose this woman to decorate some of her images with negative terms, but Supercomposite doesn’t hesitate to drop a theory: “Since Loab was discovered using negative terms, her patterns are made of a collection of traits that are equally far from something. But their combined traits remain a cohesive concept for AIand almost all descendant images have a recognizable Loab.”

Could we be before the first urban legend of AI-generated images? Of course, Loab’s discovery is still something very curious, which raises the possibility that these technologies keep many secrets just as disturbing (even if they have a technical reason behind them). Either way, Loab may be the reason some users can’t sleep tonight.

