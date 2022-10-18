“No one said anything because they feared being sent to the substitute bench”: the horror of abuse in US sports

An independent investigation into allegations of misconduct in US women’s soccer found “systemic” abuse and sexual misconduct, according to a report released Monday.

Rick Eckstein, professor of sociology at Villanova University, USA, has written for the past 15 years about women’s and girls’ sports and was not surprised when the sexual abuse y verbal by the coaches of the National Women’s Soccer League.

There is a tendency to explain such horrible behavior in strictly individualistic terms, such as a sign of personality disorders or moral deficiencies. But this kind of response misses the big picture of how organized sports themselves contribute to abusive and even sadistic behavior.

Eckstein’s book on the hypercommercialization of women’s sports identified many cases of verbal and physical abuse of girls and young women at both the junior and college levels. More recently, Eckstein and her colleagues have been exploring the structural causes of stress and the anxiety of college athletes. A pilot study of hundreds of athletes (of all genders) in schools large and small has revealed worrying examples of abusive behavior of coaches. These examples were most frequently identified in women’s sports and were present at both large and small universities.

The study, which involved more than 600 surveys and 40 interviews, has not explicitly uncovered any cases of sexual abuse.

Larry Nassar’s abuse victims reached a $380 million settlement with the US Gymnastics Federation

The findings, however, suggest that abusive behavior can take several forms other than sexual assault. The surveys they administered did not ask about abuse in any form. We discovered examples of abuse only during interviews. Most of these examples were offered without direct directions, but when the “training behavior” more generically.

There is often an overt denigration of an athlete’s other college responsibilities. In the survey portion of our study, 80% of athletes reported spending more than 20 hours per week on their sport. That violates NCAA statute 17.1.7, which sets limits on weekly and daily sports participation.

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) announced on Wednesday a “historic” agreement with the players’ associations that formalizes equal pay between the men’s and women’s national teams.

A woman in a small college program said, “The coach was clear that if I missed the training ‘voluntary‘ to finish a lab report, I might forget about playing next season.” Another athlete in a larger program said: “The 20 hour rule is a joke; They think our whole life should be about [el deporte]. Those who preach balance are a bunch of nonsense, for parents and recruits.”

A second form of abuse concerns the facilitation of authoritarian behavior. Sociologist Sarah Hatteberg has written about college sports as a “total institution” akin to prison or the military.

As Hatteberg argues, in total institutions, those in charge are in complete control of subordinates and have the power to set strict rules and the freedom to impose punishment. In the study done by Eckstein, it is believed that this aspect “militarized” of organized sports encourages and legitimizes abusive behavior by coaches by reinforcing authoritarianism. Interviews regularly revealed elements of militarization.

The stories of four gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar that shook the United States Senate

“Coaches tell us when to eat, when to sleep, what to wear, what classes to take,” a soccer player told us. “It’s like being in the fucking army.” One softball player commented, “When I asked why we had practice at 6 a.m. during the finals even though the field is always available, [el entrenador] he yelled, ‘because I said so; Harden o be lost’”.

The latest thread of abuse they uncovered is the most direct: emotional abuse or non-sexual physical abuse.

The emotional abuse consists of ridicule, embarrassment, and demoralization, usually in a public setting. The physical abuse can include forcing people to lift an unsafe amount of weight or having to run up and down stairs until the athlete vomits or passes out, often resulting in further teasing.

As one baseball player recounted: “Coach would go crazy and start throwing baseballs at us if we made a mistake during practice. He hit a couple of guys over the head. No one said anything because they were afraid of being sent to the bank.”

It’s easy to say that the accusations against National Women’s Soccer League coaches, coupled with the arrests of sexual abusers like the former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sanduskyrepresent horrible aberrations.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Nassar, former US Gymnastics team doctor (REUTERS/Rebecca Cocinar)

But the data, along with other research, strongly suggest that abusive behavior is widespread and is integrated into the very essence of organized sports.

Although none of the people who participated in the investigation mentioned sexual abuse, it would not be surprising if some of them were victims or knew about the sexual abuse behavior of a coach. Studies conducted by the US Center for Safe Sports estimate that 90% of sexually abused athletes they do not report the offense in real time. A study commissioned by the Lauren’s Kids Foundation puts that figure at 75 percent.

The prevailing wisdom in organized sports is that physical and emotional antagonism (rarely called “abuse”) makes for better athletes, just as it supposedly makes for better soldiers. But sports competitions are not wars. They are games. Or at least they are supposed to be.

Firing, suspending or fining violators and offenders will not by itself address the systemic conditions that allow this type of behavior in the first place. Imagine for a moment if teachers were to publicly ridicule a student for making a mistake. Or if they had an entire class serve as detention when a student was late to class.

College and high school administrators, along with national oversight boards, tend to approach abusive training by blaming the bad apples rather than examining the conditions that allow the bad apples to thrive. For decades, the media has fallen into the same trap.

As long as organized sports continue to emphasize win at all costs, abuse is unlikely to go away, no matter how many bad apples are discarded.

Originally posted on The Conversation.

