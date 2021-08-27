“No one wishes evil”: Faitelson’s crude opinion on Renato Ibarra’s injury

The player Renato Ibarra from America played in the match on matchday 6 and could miss the rest of the season (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)

This Thursday afternoon the America club reported on the Renato Ibarra muscle injury that I would leave it off the court for an indefinite period, despite the fact that the player just joined the azulcremas and only saw one activity match, now he will have to undergo surgery and take rehabilitation time to be able to return with Eagles.

Through an official statement, the Coapa institution announced the severity of the injury, which occurred in the match against Just -last Sunday, August 22-, where Ibarra scored the second goal of the game.

Due to his controversial incorporation with the azulcrema team, the criticisms against the player and the institution itself did not wait, as Ibarra would become one of the foreign players signed by América and injured at the start of the tournament.

With the news of his injury the sporting quality with which he arrived was questioned, because after his time at Atlas and his debut on matchday 6 against Tijuana, different sports commentators and fans debated about the case of the Ecuadorian and how his withdrawal would harm Santiago Solari’s team in the face of the next dates of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021.

David Faitelson, ESPN sportscaster, did not let the situation go by and shared his opinion through social networks where he explained that Renato Ibarra’s injury was “a shame”, as it would take him away from soccer for a large part of the Mexican tournament.

His publication on Twitter caused great controversy on social networks, as he began by saying: “no one wishes evil”, This as a result of the criticisms that the sports journalist himself showed against the return of the player with the Eagles. For this occasion, Faitelson left aside the extra-court issue that the midfielder lived with his former partner in March 2020 and approached from a sports perspective.

Faitelson regretted that Solari’s reinforcement has to be absent Much of the tournament and running out of the opportunity to play with America, he even pointed out that the footballer had arrived in good shape to “make the Americanists strong”, as he published on his official account:

“No one wishes evil. As much as he was wrong in life. Renato Ibarra’s injury is a shame, just when he had returned in good footballing shape to make America stronger ”.

Immediately different Internet users attacked the journalist of ESPN because he was one of the main executioners who were questioning the American decisions by bringing back the 30-year-old Ecuadorian.

His opinions were shared on his Twitter account, where, being a digital space open to all audiences, the debates and reproaches against the sports commentator did not wait. In the first instance, when rumors about his back to america, Faitelson posted:

“Shameful if América once again dresses a female hitter like Renato Ibarra in its shirt … I suppose those are the values ​​of the club and its coach …”.

Days later, when eThe club itself reported on the player’s registration for the current tournament, the commentator from ESPN flooded them for having accepted his incorporation despite his public case that was raised in March 2020 and that led Renato to step on the Mexico City jail.

“What a pity. They make it clear that gender violence is supported by the club. Outrageous, for America and for a company like Televisa ”. In a second post, he shared: “America has trampled on its greatness. It is shameful what he has done ”.

