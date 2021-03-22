No plans to release Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC content and Square Enix focuses on the sequel

Final Fantasy VII Remake Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura commented that Square Enix did not has plans to release DLC content from the game and that the study is focused on completing the next game in the series.

In a statement made to the Famitsu media, Nomura commented that “We do not have any plans to develop DLC content at the moment. (…) We are prioritizing the roadmap to complete the next game.“

“If we have to think about DLC content, it will probably be after the sequel is finished.“he added.

In addition, Nomura has clarified that the next additional content for the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which features the return of the Yuffie character, not considered as DLC content for the studio. “Due to the nature of the upgrade system, we had to label the new Yuffie sections as DLCNomura said.However, the original intention was to create a PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake and not a DLC..”

Those who play the Intergrade PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake when it launches on June 10 will find that this new episode features Yuffie, new subjects, and summons, which Nomura clarified are “uniquely” for this episode.

Additionally, while players will only be able to control Yuffie directly, they will be able to switch between two different modes for her partner, Sonon, by tapping the L2 button. We can make it act independently or make it follow the required commands. Both characters can perform combined movements.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be present at the next PlayStation event this weekend, along with other games such as Resident Evil Village.