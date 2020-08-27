No preparation of government for Kovid-19 vaccine is dangerous: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that there is no indication of proper and holistic strategy for access to the Corona virus vaccine in the country and there is no preparation from the government, saying that it is dangerous. Also Read – Concern about Corona increased due to this disclosure, AIIMS said- not only lung but all other organs …

He tweeted, "A proper and holistic strategy of accessing Kovid's vaccine should have been made by now. But so far, there are no signs of this. It is dangerous to have no preparation for the Government of India. "

A few days ago, the Congress leader said that the government should work on the use of the corona virus vaccine and its distribution system.

Significantly, the total number of patients on Thursday increased to 33,10,234 on Thursday after a record 75,760 cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the country. The death toll has risen to 60,472.