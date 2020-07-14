No proof of role of leaders in inciting Delhi riots: Delhi Police

new Delhi: Delhi Police told the High Court on Monday that so far no evidence has been found in the investigation of communal riots in northeast Delhi, which shows that political leaders have instigated or participated in the violence. At least 53 people lost their lives in this violence. Also Read – VIDEO: Video of Sachin Pilot camp continues, around 16 MLAs seen together

The police’s statement in the High Court has come in response to the petitions alleging that BJP leaders including Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma and Abhay Verma had given hate speeches which led to violence. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Legislature Party to meet again tomorrow, invitation sent to Sachin Pilot

In another application, it was alleged that Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan and AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan also gave hate speech. Also Read – UP: Shock to Congress, rebel Aditi Singh will remain MLA, dismissal of petition to cancel membership

Responding to these pleas, the police said in its affidavit, “It is clarified that no actionable evidence has been revealed so far in all the above cases related to the riots in north-east Delhi, which have been found in the writ petitions. Indicates their role in inciting or participating in the riots mentioned. “

The affidavit was delivered in front of the bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Monday. Further hearing on this will be held on July 21.