No regrets, Tom Clancy’s Amazon Prime Video movie already has a release date

Very soon we will be able to enjoy a new experience based on one of Tom Clancy’s worlds. The point is that Amazon Studios today announced that its upcoming original film, No Regrets by Tom Clancy, Produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan, it will premiere worldwide on April 30, 2021 on Prime Video and in more than 240 countries and territories.

The film is part of an exclusive agreement between Amazon Studios and Outlier Society. An agreement that is effective for both television and cinema. Therefore, it is not the only product that will arrive with this collaboration. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

According to an official statement, the agreement will allow Outlier Society to produce and acquire films with different filmmakers, which will be included in the list of original titles on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, this relationship with Jordan and Outlier Society will allow cross-cutting collaborations within all of Amazon’s divisions, from Fashion to Audible, Music and more. This is what Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, has commented to celebrate the announcement:

“We are excited to expand our relationship with the Outlier Society. Michael, Liz and their team will be key partners in bringing exciting, ambitious and addictive content to reach our global audience. They share our passion for emerging talents, with an emphasis on diversity. We can’t wait for everyone to see No Regrets, the next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe, an exciting, action-packed journey that fans of the franchise are going to love. “.

As for the film, it will tell us the origin of the story of the hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe. Or what is the same: a Marine of the Navy Seal who discovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills John Kelly’s (Michael B. Jordan) family in retaliation for their involvement in a secret operation, he will begin to hunt them down at all costs.

Joining forces with a fellow Navy SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a strange CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission will inadvertently uncover a covert plot that threatens to lead the United States and Russia to the war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly will have to fight his enemies mercilessly to avoid disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.