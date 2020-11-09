No relief to Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court refuses to grant interim bail

Arnab Goswami suicide abetment case: The Bombay High Court refused to grant interim bail to Republic TV managing director and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had reserved its verdict on Saturday on the bail plea of ​​Republic TV managing director and chief editor Arnab Goswami. Also Read – Arnab Goswami found using phone during custody, sent to Taloja Jail from Alibag School

Please tell that Maharashtra Police arrested Arnab a few days ago in a double case of abetment to suicide. Also Read – Arnab Goswami still not got Bell, High Court said – if you want to go to session court

Goswami was arrested on November 4 in a double case of abetment to suicide. It is alleged that Goswami allegedly refused to pay the arrears to architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik, after which they both committed suicide on 5 May 2018. Also Read – Arnab Goswami not yet got Bell, hearing in Bombay High Court will continue tomorrow