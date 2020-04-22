No Shock, Tom Hanks’ Movie Has Gotten Delayed After He Got Coronavirus During Filming

With film theaters closed down various movies have missed their launch dates. This has began a domino impact the place the delayed movies take new launch dates, forcing the films already in these slots to fall again to a different new date. Additionally, with productions of principally each film that was being made on maintain, many movies had been going to want to push themselves again as a result of they will now not be able to go by the unique date. Most of those motion pictures are casualties of the broader coronavirus outbreak, however within the case of Tom Hanks’ new movie, it was immediately impacted by the virus, as a result of he bought it.