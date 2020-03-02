No, The Suicide Squad Did Not Affect Marvel’s Decision To Bring James Gunn Back For Guardians Vol.3

It is no secret that the comedian e book style is probably the most worthwhile within the movie world. And with a number of studios crafting their very own cinematic universe, loads of filmmakers and actors have appeared in a number of franchises. Director James Gunn is not any exception, because the Guardians of the Galaxy visionary not too long ago wrapped manufacturing on his DC blockbuster The Suicide Squad. And he not too long ago cleared up some confusion about his re-hiring at Marvel, and whether or not or not The Suicide Squad affected the studios’ resolution to carry Gunn again to finish the Guardians trilogy.