No time capsule will be buried under Ram temple in Ayodhya, temple trust said – rumor has it

new Delhi: For the past two days, there was a loud noise in social media and media that Time Capsule would be buried two thousand feet below the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, to know the history of the temple. This news became very viral, now the Ram Mandir Construction Trust itself has denied this news. Also Read – Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: On the occasion of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’, Lord Rama will be wearing a jewelery set

Champat Rai, the head of the Ram Mandir Construction Trust, said that this news was completely rumored. No such time capsule is going to be buried under the Ram temple. Champat Rai said that such news and rumors should be avoided. These are all fabricated things. Only official statements should be believed. And such a trust has not made or released any such official statement. Also Read – Ayodhya Ram Mandir History: Know what is the history of the city of Ayodhya and some special things related to it

Please tell that for the last two days a news was becoming very viral. In the news quoted by the news agency ANI, it was said that PM Modi will start the process of placing the time capsule on August 5. It was also said that this capsule will have the complete history of the temple and even after thousands of years, if anyone wants to know about the history of the temple, the time capsule will give complete information. Now the trust said that nothing like this is going to happen. Also Read – Morari Bapu announces donation of 5 crores for Ram temple, soil and water depart from Badrinath