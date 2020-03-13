No Time To Die And Other Movies That Have Been Delayed Due To Coronavirus

In a runaway effort to proceed making their viewers’s wellness a high precedence, Sony put the discharge of yet one more main franchise installment on maintain following the push again of No Time to Die. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, a follow-up to the shock 2018 hit starring James Corden as Beatrix Potter’s fluffy icon, was initially set for April 3, 2020, (appropriately near Easter weekend) however will now be launched in each US and European markets on August 7. This may put the sequel, which blends CGI animation with a stay motion setting, in nearer competitors with one other anticipated household movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is about to return out only a month earlier.