No Time To Die Bond Girl Thinks 007 Is Actually The Overly Sexualized Character

There are lengthy working movie franchises, after which there’s James Bond. Eon productions has been bringing 007 to theaters for many years, and is displaying no indicators of slowing down. Fairly a number of iconic actors have taken on Bond’s signature tuxedo and martini all through the years, with Daniel Craig taking part in the MI6 agent for the previous decade and alter. His time as 007 will come to an finish with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. Whereas the Bond franchise hasn’t had a fantastic historical past with reference to its remedy of ladies, actress Léa Seydoux truly believes that it is the protagonist who’s overly sexualized within the present incarnation, quite than the Bond Women.