No Time To Die Lands A New Release Date

The most recent movie within the Bond franchise was initially scheduled to hit theaters in April 2020. Then, as everyone knows, COVID-19 confirmed up. No Time To Die was one of many first movies, together with Mulan and Black Widow, to have its launch affected by the pandemic. Whereas some studios opted to shift motion pictures from a theatrical launch to a digital one, Common Footage made the decision to delay its launch as an alternative. At first, it was scheduled for launch on November 25, 2020. However in a latest tweet, the franchise introduced a brand new launch date, one which’s really 5 days sooner than what was on the books: