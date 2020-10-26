No Time To Die “not for sale” amid James Bond streaming rumours

The upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die won’t be launched on a streaming platform, regardless of reviews that the film’s studio was concerned in discussions with Apple TV+ and Netflix, MGM says.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. says it’s dedicated to giving the movie a cinematic launch and that it “isn’t for sale”, declining to touch upon any such talks, in keeping with Bloomberg.

“The movie’s launch has been postponed till April 2021 with a purpose to protect the theatrical expertise for moviegoers,” an MGM consultant instructed the publication.

Sources concerned in rumoured talks between the studio and the streamers reportedly mentioned it may have acquired a whole bunch of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in a possible streaming sale.

Netflix and Apple declined to remark. RadioTimes.com has reached out to representatives for No Time To Die for remark.

James Bond has been hit with quite a few delays as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The twenty fifth Bond movie was initially scheduled to premiere in April 2020, however the studio postponed the discharge till November. It was subsequently moved to April 2021.

A tweet from the official James Bond account learn: “We perceive the delay might be disappointing to our followers however we now sit up for sharing NO TIME TO DIE subsequent yr.”

The film is at the moment scheduled for an April 2021 launch, however there’s now no telling when the movie will lastly attain cinemas, with director No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga not ruling out one other delay.

Talking to the Wall Road Journal, he prompt No Time To Die “will come out when it’s proper and it’ll carry out within the context of this new world, by which no-one actually can outline what success or failure means”.

In addition to starring Daniel Craig in his ultimate outing as Bond, Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Invoice Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be reprising their roles for the brand new movie.

Phoebe Waller Bridge was drafted in by Craig to spruce up the script, with the Fleabag creator telling The Hollywood Reporter: “There’s one thing about James Bond that at all times intrigued me in the same means that [Killing Eve’s] Villanelle did. They dwell a fantasy! But it surely’s a life none of us would ever need, if we’re trustworthy. We don’t need to go put a bullet in somebody’s head to sleep with folks and have martinis. It’s a form of fantasy nightmare.”

No Time To Die might be launched within the UK subsequent yr. If you happen to’re wanting for one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.