‘No Time to Die’ Release Date Delayed Again

James Bond’s newest journey has hit one other velocity bump. “No Time to Die,” the upcoming installment within the British spy sequence, has been postponed but once more.

The film will now launch in theaters on Oct. 8. It was initially scheduled to open on April 2.

It’s hardly a shock that the Bond movie has been pushed again to fall. Hollywood has been broadly anticipating that “No Time to Die” would face one other delay as coronavirus instances proceed to skyrocket.

MGM is rolling out “No Time to Die” in North America, whereas Common has worldwide rights. Because the film carries a large price ticket round $200 million, it depends on substantial international ticket gross sales to flip a revenue. That’s almost not possible to obtain at a time when most film theaters are closed, and the few that stay open have been working at a decreased capability. Thursday’s announcement marks the movie’s third delay within the final 10 months. In March of 2020, “No Time to Die” turned the primary tentpole to shift its launch date amid the pandemic.

The newest scheduling shift for “No Time to Die” could encourage rival studios to delay any motion pictures nonetheless set for the primary few months of the yr. Moments after MGM relocated Bond, Common introduced that the studio’s Bob Odenkirk-led motion thriller “No one” was transferring from Feb. 26 to April 2 and Sony redated “Peter Rabbit 2,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Cinderella.” In the meantime, Focus Options, the specialty studio owned by Common, bumped Edgar Wright’s “Final Night time in Soho” from April 23 again to Oct. 22. It’s additionally been generally speculated that Common’s “Quick & Livid” sequel “F9” gained’t preserve its Could 28 launch date.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed “No Time to Die,” the twenty fifth entry within the Bond franchise and the ultimate go-around for star Daniel Craig. The forged additionally consists of Rami Malek as Bond’s adversary Safin, Lashana Lynch as a brand new ‘007 agent and Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love curiosity. Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw and Christoph Waltz additionally star.