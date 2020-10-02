‘No Time to Die’ Release Pushed Back to 2021

“No Time to Die,” the newest James Bond installment, can be postponed till subsequent 12 months, the filmmakers introduced Friday.

The movie, starring Daniel Craig in his remaining stint because the agent previously often known as 007, is predicted to hit theaters April 2, 2021, a 12 months later than initially deliberate. Curiously, “No Time to Die” is now set to open the identical weekend as “Quick & Livid” sequel “F9.” Common, the studio behind the high-octane franchise, is distributing the Bond movie internationally.

Back in March, “No Time to Die” was the primary main tentpole to shift its launch date earlier than the worldwide well being disaster brought on by coronavirus might even be categorized as a pandemic. After its first delay, the film was set to premiere within the U.Ok. on Nov. 12 and in North America on Nov. 20.

“MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, right now introduced the discharge of ‘No Time To Die,’ the twenty fifth movie within the James Bond collection, can be delayed till 2 April so as to be seen by a worldwide theatrical viewers,” the filmmakers mentioned in an announcement. “We perceive the delay can be disappointing to our followers however we now look ahead to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ subsequent 12 months.”

Quite a few motion pictures had been shuffled round within the wake of “Tenet’s” lackluster U.S. field workplace efficiency in September. However trade specialists urged the discharge date for “No Time to Die” won’t waiver as a result of the Bond franchise depends closely on worldwide ticket gross sales — and abroad cinemas have seen a stronger return to theaters in contrast to home venues. But the choice to transfer the upcoming Bond entry into subsequent 12 months is just not completely stunning contemplating coronavirus instances in Europe have began to rise once more and New York and Los Angeles, the 2 greatest U.S. markets, stay closed.

“No Time to Die” carries a manufacturing funds over $200 million and price tens of millions extra to promote. The studio reportedly misplaced tens of millions when it shelved the film earlier in 2020. Given Bond’s international enchantment, the sequel’s backers needed to wait till audiences internationally felt protected returning to theaters to have an opportunity at turning a revenue.

The delay is one other main blow to theaters. With out “No Time to Die,” Pixar’s “Soul” on Nov. 20 is the subsequent massive film slated for theatrical launch. Nevertheless, there are rumblings that Disney will transfer the animated journey and presumably even put it on Disney Plus, the studio’s subscription streaming service. Two Warner Bros. titles, “Surprise Lady 1984” and “Dune,” are nonetheless set for December, although there’s an opportunity these could possibly be postponed once more as nicely.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed “No Time to Die,” with Rami Malek set as Bond’s adversary Safin, Léa Seydoux returning as Bond’s love curiosity and Lashana Lynch taking part in a brand new ’00 agent. The solid additionally consists of Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw and Christoph Waltz.