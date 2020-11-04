No Time To Die star Rami Malek tiptoes around Dr No theories

Whereas we watch for the eventual launch of much-delayed Bond flick No Time To Die, followers are persevering with to take a position about what would possibly occur within the hotly-anticipated movie.

One well-liked concept has involved the identification of recent villain Safin, with many claiming he might really be iconic villain Dr No – and star Rami Malek has now had his say on these claims.

Sadly, the Oscar-winning actor didn’t give an excessive amount of away, however he actually hasn’t denied the rumours both.

“That’s fascinating,” he mentioned when requested in regards to the rumours by GQ. “I’m not going to chew on that, however I do suppose it’s fascinating. They’ll simply have to attend and see.”

His refusal to outright dismiss the rumours will doubtless lead some followers to suspect that there may be a component of fact to them, however as Malek says – we’ll simply have to attend and see.

Not a lot his identified in regards to the villain, past the truth that he has some mysterious query to the returning Madeline Swann, performed by Lea Seydoux.

Talking extra typically about different rumours which were circulating amongst 007 followers – together with these concerning the opportunity of Bond having a daughter or the presence of a organic weapon able to inflicting a worldwide pandemic – Malek was equally tight-lipped.

However he did promise that, a technique or one other, followers are going to be shocked by what they see unfold.

“Let the rumours fly,” he mentioned, “as a result of it doesn’t matter what you count on from this film, you’ll be shocked if you watch the movie. I cannot add any gas to that fireside.”

No Time To Die has already gone by means of an extremely protracted launch: initially scheduled to premiere in April 2020, the studio then postponed the discharge till November earlier than subsequently transferring it to the present date in April 2021.

The movie marks Daniel Craig fifth and closing outing as Bond, whereas a bunch of stars together with Ralph Fiennes (M), Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Invoice Tanner) Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be reprising their roles.

In the meantime, newcomers to the franchise, alongside Malek, embody Knives Out star Ana de Armas and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch.