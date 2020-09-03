‘No Time to Die’ Trailer: New Footage From Bond Film Debuts

“No Time to Die,” the 25th film within the James Bond franchise, unveiled an explosive new trailer on Thursday.

The trailer packs a severe quantity of motion in its 2 1/2 minutes and options all of the thrills followers of the globe-trotting superspy may hope for from a a lot awaited big-screen outing.

Within the upcoming movie, Bond’s (Daniel Craig) retirement in Jamaica is short-lived when an outdated good friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), comes searching for assist. The previous agent’s mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist places him on a collision course with Safin (Rami Malek), a mysterious masked villain armed with new expertise.

A number of forged members from earlier Bond movies are returning in what’s billed as Craig’s closing outing as 007. Léa Seydoux is again as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Bond’s love curiosity from “Spectre,” Ben Whishaw performs the gadget grasp Q, Christoph Waltz reprises his villainous position as Ernst Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes is again as MI6 chief M, and Naomie Harris is Eve Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright is Felix Leiter, a CIA area officer.

Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch make their Bond debuts as CIA officer Paloma and fellow 00 agent Nomi, respectively.

“No Time to Die” is Craig’s fifth outing as Bond, a job he first took on in “On line casino Royale” (2006), adopted by the blockbusters “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015). Craig final starred in Rian Johnson’s thriller “Knives Out,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination final 12 months for greatest actor in a movement image musical or comedy.

“No Time to Die” is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who helmed and government produced the Netflix collection “Maniac” (2018), directed “Beasts of No Nation” (2015) and wrote “It” (2017). Fukunaga co-wrote “No Time to Die” with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z. Burns.

The movie’s launch was postponed a number of occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic. It can now debut on the large display screen in the UK on Nov. 12 and in North American on Nov. 20.