No Time To Die Will Reportedly Be The Longest James Bond Movie Yet

With this being the final time we see Daniel Craig donning the 007 mantle, it’s becoming that this concluding story may have an extended runtime. On the same observe, it was reported earlier this month that No Time to Die will even have the longest pre-titles sequence of any James Bond film, clocking in at round 20 minutes. For a film known as No Time to Die, it certain looks as if there’ll be loads of minutes for expiration to happen (I do know this joke’s already been making the rounds, however it needed to be stated).