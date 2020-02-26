No Time To Die Writer Has Nothing But Positives To Say About Daniel Craig As Bond

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s good relationship with Daniel Craig may not come as an entire shock, in case you’ve been paying shut consideration to the film’s improvement and filming course of. When the Fleabag sensation first signed on to contribute to No Time to Die‘s script, there was some on-line backlash. Naysayers claimed she was solely being introduced in as a range rent, which prompted Craig to return to Waller-Bridge’s protection (and drop an F-bomb within the course of). At this level she’s an acclaimed storyteller, and most administrators could be thrilled to have the Emmy winner on board. Her perspective as a feminine author is just one side of her myriad abilities.